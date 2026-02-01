The Ministry of Family and Social Services in Türkiye is finalizing a regulatory framework designed to protect children from the harmful effects of the internet, specifically targeting social media and online gaming environments.

Under the proposed regulation, children under the age of 15 will be prohibited from opening accounts on social media platforms, even if they have parental consent.

Additionally, children will only be allowed access to games that are appropriate for their age, with no new age restrictions set for games themselves but enforced through age-based rating systems.

Officials from the ministry presented the details of the regulation to the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Group in Parliament, outlining the reasons behind the new rules, how they will be implemented, and referencing international examples.

The plan includes amending the Law on the Regulation of Publications on the Internet and Combating Crimes Committed Through These Publications. The amendment aims to require social media providers to take more effective measures to protect children’s safety and privacy online.

The ministry’s presentation emphasized the necessity of a holistic legal approach focused on safeguarding children from digital addictions and exposure to harmful content on social media and online games.

A key feature of the proposal is setting the minimum age to access social media platforms at 15. This means children younger than 15 will not be allowed to create accounts, regardless of parental permission.

To enforce this age restriction, social media companies will be required to implement robust age verification systems. The specific procedures and requirements for these systems will be detailed in forthcoming regulations.

In addition, the proposal calls for mandatory parental control tools on social media platforms, enabling parents to monitor and guide their children’s digital activity effectively.

Social media platforms will also be required to expand their mechanisms for users to report illegal or harmful content through electronic channels. The scope of these complaint systems will be broadened to ensure better user protection.

Furthermore, platforms must submit reports on compliance with age verification and other protective measures to ensure children do not access social media before the age threshold.

The ministry also plans to impose obligations on social media companies to take measures against misleading advertisements targeted at children.

International developments were cited to support the proposal. The presentation noted that the U.K. and Australia have some of the most comprehensive laws protecting children online.

Australia was specifically highlighted as the first country to ban social media use for children under 16. The Australian regulation places direct responsibility on platform providers for potential harms to children and imposes significant administrative fines, up to AU$49.5 million ($34.46 million), starting in 2025 for violations.

The ministry also mentioned that similar legal discussions are ongoing in other countries, including the U.K. and the U.S.

This regulatory effort reflects Türkiye’s commitment to aligning with global standards in digital child protection, aiming to create safer online environments for children while holding social media providers accountable for their role in safeguarding young users.