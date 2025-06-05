A total of 37,580 disabled citizens receive services from 105 public and 324 private care and rehabilitation centers affiliated with the Ministry of Family and Social Services in Türkiye.

The ministry provides extensive support to increase accessibility opportunities for disabled individuals in Türkiye and to ensure their active and productive participation in society. Residential care services are offered to disabled individuals in 105 public and 324 private disability care centers across Türkiye.

The ministry delivers rights-based and family-centered care services to disabled citizens, prioritizing care alongside their families. For disabled individuals whose care at home is impossible, free care is provided through public or private day and residential care centers operating under the Ministry in Türkiye.

These centers provide age, gender, and disability-appropriate care and rehabilitation services. As of May, 37,580 disabled individuals benefit from residential care services in these centers in Türkiye.

The centers consist of campuses that include three-person four-bedroom units and shared living areas, totaling 12-person independent, single-story houses with gardens, all located within the same compound as an administrative building.

To further support social participation and facilitate the transition to independent living, "hope houses" operate as additional units affiliated with official care and rehabilitation centers in Türkiye. These are independent or apartment-style homes with a maximum capacity of six residents.

Under the temporary care model, when family caregivers are unable to provide care for various reasons, temporary residential care is offered at official care and rehabilitation centers in Türkiye.

For disabled individuals receiving care at home and not benefiting from the ministry’s residential institutional care services, home care support is provided to families in need. Official center personnel visit the disabled person’s home on scheduled days and times to provide this support.

Moreover, to ensure disabled individuals receive care without leaving their social environment or family, home care assistance is provided to 541,599 disabled individuals throughout Türkiye. This support is regularly deposited each month into the account of the disabled person’s caregiver.