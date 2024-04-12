Bozdağ Film Studios in the Beykoz district of Istanbul, where historical Turkish series are often filmed, opened its doors to visitors during the holiday that marks the end of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.

Concerts, talks and equestrian shows will take place on approximately 200 acres, with a bazaar that sells traditional products, a glass workshop, opportunities to take pictures in traditional clothing and areas for blacksmithing, all available for visitors to enjoy.

The studio's sites include the Inegol Castle, Ürgenç Market, Marmaracık Castle, Yenişehir Market, Kuluçahisar Castle, Harzemshah Palace, Sögüt and Kayı Tribe areas.

At the studio, a historical narrative will be presented to the audience through the music culture of the Turkish world and special equestrian shows until April 14.

Mehmet Bozdağ, the head of Bozdağ Film's board of directors, pointed out that many globally famous Turkish television series are filmed in the studio.

Bozdağ, who noted exporting the "Kuruluş: Osman" series to 110 countries, told Anadolu Agency (AA): "These projects are not just about exporting a series. They also mean teaching our culture, civilization and history around the world, sparking interest and love for our civilization and history. We've been successful worldwide."

He highlighted that nearly 40 heads of state previously visited Bozdağ Film Studios and he expressed his long-standing dream of opening the platform to viewers as is done in the US, allowing visitors to experience historical worlds and take a journey through history.

He noted a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic but mentioned recent preparations for a grand opening during the Eid-al-Fitr – a celebration that marks the end of Ramadan – including building a significant entertainment center and showcasing one of the world's most important equestrian shows.

Bozdağ highlighted the studio's role as a key exporter of Turkish culture, expressing happiness with the work.

He noted that the studio is open year-round and attracts visitors globally, which requires careful planning to accommodate everyone.