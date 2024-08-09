Near Polatlı in Tükiye's capital Ankara, a passenger bus crashed into a bridge pier early this morning, resulting in the deaths of nine people and injuries to 26 others, according to initial reports.

The bus, registered with plate number 04 AAV 951 and traveling from Izmir to Ağrı, veered off the road and struck the bridge piers near Olukpınar village. The driver’s identity has not yet been determined.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene managed to rescue those trapped inside the bus. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals by ambulances.

The route where the accident occurred has been closed to traffic.

Ankara’s governor stated that the possibility of the driver falling asleep is being considered.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced that a judicial investigation has been initiated, with three prosecutors appointed under the coordination of a chief public prosecutor.

Murat Türkoğlu, the driver of a car traveling behind the bus, reported, “I was heading to Polatlı. I left from Temelli and were traveling closely behind. The bus was speeding and began swerving about 3-4 kilometers (1.86-2.4 miles) from here before hitting the bridge. Debris from the bus hit my vehicle. I flashed my lights and honked, but they didn’t respond.”

Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş announced that psychosocial support has been provided to those affected by the bus crash in Polatlı.

In a social media post, she stated: “Following the bus accident in Polatlı, our Psychosocial Support (PSD) teams have promptly arrived at the scene and hospitals to provide support to those affected by the incident. I offer my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”