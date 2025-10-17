A pumpkin grown by Hacı Osman Salim and his daughter Kübra Salim in Bağlar neighborhood of Doğanyurt village in the southeastern city of Hakkari has set a local record, weighing in at 50.5 kilograms – the largest ever recorded in the city.

The achievement highlights Hakkari’s agricultural potential and was made possible with the support of Governor Ali Çelik through a solar-powered irrigation system. Water from a newly drilled well in the village is delivered to the fields using energy from solar panels, significantly easing the cultivation process.

The giant pumpkin, nurtured in one of the fertile, solar-irrigated gardens, delighted both the family and local residents.

Çelik praised the father-daughter duo during a visit to their home, saying, “Achievements like this are the best demonstration of Hakkari’s productive workforce.”

The record-breaking pumpkin was later donated to the Hakkari Hafızlık Girls’ Quran Course, where it will be prepared as a sweet treat for students.