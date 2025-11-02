Female artisans in Samsun, on the northern coast of Türkiye, are advancing a traditionally male-dominated craft by decorating mosque walls and ceilings several meters above the ground with intricate motifs.

Aynur Şeker, Nazlı Cezan and Işık Kahrıman set up scaffolding at each mosque where they work, carefully preparing their paints and materials before ascending wooden ladders to reach high ceilings and walls. Their most recent project involved ornamenting the walls of the Soyuk Mosque, currently under construction in the Karacaören neighborhood of the Salıpazarı district in Samsun.

Şeker began mastering the craft in 2014 alongside her husband, Emin Şeker. Over 11 years, she has contributed to the decoration of more than 100 mosques across Türkiye’s key cities, including Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir and Manisa in western Türkiye, Balıkesir in northwestern Türkiye, Isparta in southwestern Türkiye and Antalya along the southern Mediterranean coast of Türkiye.

“Every job has challenges, but ours requires exceptional care and patience,” Şeker said. “Setting up and dismantling scaffolding, painting floors and working at heights is not easy, but women can do this work just as well as men. I always aim to perform my job with the highest quality.”

Microcredit support has been instrumental in expanding her business. “My friend Nazlı introduced me to microcredit. After applying and being approved, I was able to acquire paint, brushes and other materials, making our work easier and increasing our income. Microcredit offers tremendous opportunities for women seeking financial independence. I recommend it to anyone wanting to stand on their own feet,” Şeker added.

Cezan, who moved from Istanbul in northwestern Türkiye to Samsun’s Çarşamba district on the northern coast of Türkiye after separating from her husband, credited microcredit with helping her rebuild her life while supporting her two children.

“At first, it was very difficult, but today, thanks to this work, we manage to support our household and educate our children,” Cezan said.

These women see their craft as both a livelihood and a source of pride, preserving cultural heritage and challenging traditional gender roles in the field by proving that determination and opportunity enable women to succeed in any profession.