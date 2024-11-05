A fire broke out at Tüpraş's Izmit Refinery in Kocaeli, northwestern Türkiye, on Tuesday afternoon, igniting concerns but ultimately being controlled swiftly by the facility’s emergency response teams. The incident occurred during routine compressor maintenance, prompting an immediate investigation into the cause.

Kocaeli Governor Ilhami Aktaş promptly visited the scene to oversee the response efforts and assess the impact of the blaze. In his remarks, he confirmed that the fire was triggered by a technical malfunction, which affected 12 workers who required hospitalization. Fortunately, Aktaş reported that all injured personnel are in stable condition, with their health being closely monitored.

In a heartfelt statement, Governor Aktaş conveyed his best wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured workers and extended his gratitude to the emergency teams for their quick and effective response. He reassured the community that the situation was under control, stating, “The fire has been brought under control, and cooling efforts are ongoing. The refinery is returning to normal operations.”

Tüpraş issued a formal statement regarding the incident, confirming the details of the fire and emphasizing the safety protocols in place. The company noted that the blaze erupted around 1:30 p.m. and was promptly addressed by refinery staff. “Our teams acted swiftly to contain the fire. The 12 workers who sustained minor injuries have been treated and are receiving further evaluations,” the statement read. “The affected unit has been safely shut down, and all other refinery activities are proceeding normally.”