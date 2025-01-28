A fire that broke out on a bulk carrier ship at the Port of Samsun in northern Türkiye on Tuesday was brought under control by firefighting teams.

The fire started in the engine room of the "Firuze G" bulk carrier, which was empty and docked at the port.

Upon receiving the alert, fire, police and provincial Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) teams were dispatched to the scene.

The Coast Guard Black Sea Regional Command and Samsun Police Department's Underwater Group Directorate also undertook extensive security measures at sea due to the fire.

Two fire-fighting tugs from the port authority and 50 personnel with 15 fire trucks from the Metropolitan Municipality Fire Department intervened from outside the ship.

Following this, the teams boarded the ship and, through intense efforts, managed to bring the fire under control.

Samsun Governor Orhan Tavlı stated in his announcement that the fire started in the ship’s engine room, explaining: "A fire broke out in the engine room of the 'Firuze G' Ro-Ro ship, which was docked at the Sanayi Wharf, believed to be caused by a generator malfunction. All 33 crew members of the ship safely disembarked, and all necessary precautions have been taken."

Samsun Metropolitan Municipality Fire Department head Ertan Özcan told reporters that the fire broke out in the engine room and generator room on the minus one floor of the "Firuze G" bulk carrier, which was anchored at the Sanayi Wharf in Ilkadım district around at 9 a.m.

After the emergency call was received by the call center, intervention began immediately. Özcan highlighted, "In addition to fire trucks and teams, we worked jointly with the Samsun Water and Sewerage Administration, water tankers from the district municipalities and Coast Guard Black Sea Regional Command teams in the fire area. After about 2.5 hours of intense work, the fire was brought under control. Cooling operations are still ongoing."