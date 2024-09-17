A fire broke out for unknown reasons at a felt factory located on 18th Street in Kayseri's Organized Industrial Zone (OSB) in the Melikgazi district, central Türkiye.

The flames rapidly engulfed the factory, and numerous fire, police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene upon receiving the emergency call. Police teams closed off roads leading to the factory, while firefighters began working to extinguish the fire.

A total of 93 firefighters are actively responding to the blaze; this includes 13 vehicles and 52 personnel from the Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality Fire Department and 11 vehicles and 41 personnel from the Kayseri OSB Fire Department, who are working together to bring the fire under control.

Water tankers from Hacılar Municipality are also transporting water to the fire zone.