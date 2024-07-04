First lady Emine Erdoğan visited the Support Center for Children in Difficult Living Conditions in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

Accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who went to Kazakhstan's capital Astana to attend the 24th Meeting of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Emine Erdoğan visited the center, affiliated with the Astana Governorate, and met with the children and young people residing there.

Emine Erdoğan, who received information from the authorities about the activities of the 76 students aged 3-15, consisting of Kazakh, Uzbek and Russian children, toured the classrooms and gave gifts to the children.

She also examined photos of her visit to the center in 2017, which were hung on the wall.

Children at the center, supported by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), recited poems and exhibited their works.

The center officials expressed their great satisfaction with Türkiye's support and Emine Erdoğan's visit, thanking her.

The first lady was accompanied by Kazakhstan's Health Minister Akmaral Sharipbayevna, TİKA Astana Coordinator Hikmet Özdenoğlu and other officials.