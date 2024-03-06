First Lady Emine Erdoğan highlighted the role of women in agriculture, as she called for cooperation and unity for rural development.

Speaking at the “Women’s Work in Agriculture Summit,” Erdoğan said soil is the key to the future and that it was crucial to avoid using chemical fertilizers.

She was speaking at the summit organized by the Ministry of Forestry and Agriculture on the occasion of March 8 International Women’s Day.

Praising the fertile lands of Anatolia, Emine Erdoğan said there is around 12,000 different types of plant species in Türkiye alone, while this number is around 13,000 for Europe as a whole. She noted that it is an obligation to protect the plant species, as she said women have a special place since they have a special relationship with the land.

“The women of Anatolia are hardworking and productive like the land of Anatolia,” she said.

The first lady also said that Türkiye has placed 1,537 types of heirlooms under protection and tries to secure its future through sustainable agricultural models with local seeds.