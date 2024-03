First Lady Emine Erdoğan emphasized the importance of saving water in a message issued on the occasion of March 22, World Water Day.

“Saving a drop of water means life,” the first lady said, noting that the water efficiency movement reflects this mindset.

“Let us use water consciously at our homes, businesses and agricultural fields to contribute to water efficiency movement,” Emine Erdoğan said.

She called everyone to turn a new page on March 22 and protect water sources.