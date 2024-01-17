First Lady Emine Erdoğan congratulated Türkiye's first astronaut Col. Alper Gezeravcı for his upcoming space mission under the country’s space program scope.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Alper Gezeravcı, who will carry out Türkiye’s first space travel and wish him success in his research at the International Space Station,” Erdoğan said on X.

Using the hashtag “Gurur Duy Türkiye,” (#BeProudTürkiye), Erdoğan said it is a source of honor for Turkish people that the Turkish flag will fly above the skies, realizing the country’s national dream.

The first lady also thanked everyone who contributed to making the dream come true.

Gezeravcı, the nation’s first space traveler, is set to conduct 13 scientific experiments during his two-week stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Originally scheduled for a Jan. 9 launch, the F-16 pilot was set to lift off for the Ax3 mission from the U.S. state of Florida at 5:11 p.m. EST (10:11 p.m. GMT) Thursday. The mission was then delayed to Friday.