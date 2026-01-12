In Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye, widely known as the country’s gastronomic capital, fish is beginning to challenge kebab as the city’s dominant winter dish. Residents who have grown tired of kebab and are searching for alternative flavors are increasingly turning to fish.

With the arrival of winter, rising fish sales have pushed kebab into second place in Gaziantep. Considered a natural source of health benefits, fish has become one of the season’s most preferred foods. As fish culture spreads in the city, residents are now choosing fish over liver dishes and kebab during the colder months.

In recent weeks, an increase in food poisoning cases linked to chicken and red meat has further reshaped eating habits in Gaziantep. Due to growing health concerns, many people have begun meeting their protein needs through fish, which is seen as a safer alternative.

Fish sales, offered at prices more affordable than red meat, have doubled during the winter months, also supported by recent snowfall. In recent years, fish consumption has reached record levels as residents increasingly favor fish over meat and poultry.

As temperatures continue to drop, demand for fish is rising steadily. In Gaziantep, known for its rich culinary heritage, fish has become a staple of winter dining tables, while the growing activity at fish markets has boosted local merchants’ morale.

With cold weather gripping the city, residents seeking to strengthen their immune systems have begun consuming fish at least twice a week, filling stalls with a wide variety of fresh fish that now decorate dining tables across the city.

Fish caught in the Black Sea, Mediterranean, Marmara and Aegean regions are now arriving daily to supply Gaziantep’s markets. As seafood from coastal regions fills local stalls, merchants are expanding their product ranges in response to the rising demand for fish in the gastronomic capital.

Local vendors say fish consumption has reached peak levels in recent years, driven by residents seeking new flavors after growing weary of kebab.

Residents also note that interest in fish has grown significantly in Gaziantep, one of Türkiye’s cities with the most vibrant food cultures and say fish has become indispensable on winter tables.

Traders report that prices for fish at market stalls start from TL 250 ($6), varying by type and quality.

Ali Tekin, a fish vendor in Gaziantep, said residents have begun preferring fish as a fresh and reliable protein source, adding that daily seafood deliveries have increased accordingly.

Sales have risen noticeably compared to previous weeks, Tekin said, adding, “Gaziantep, the kebab capital, has now become a fish city. Every day, 1,000 crates of fish arrive in refrigerated trucks. Especially because of recent chicken-related poisoning incidents, our people have shown a strong interest in fish. Fish is fresh, high in protein and ideal during the winter months when illnesses increase. Fish sales have risen significantly, and snowfall has also boosted demand."

"We are seeing record sales in anchovy, horse mackerel, bonito, sea bass, sea bream and salmon. Previously, fish arrived once a week; now, they arrive daily. Regular fish consumption strengthens the immune system, helping prevent illnesses such as the flu. Prices change daily depending on supply. Anchovy and horse mackerel sell for TL 250, bonito TL 450, sea bream and sea bass TL 600, salmon TL 450, trout TL 400, sardines TL 300 and mackerel TL 350.”

Another vendor, Ufuk Yıldırım, also expressed satisfaction with fish sales, “We have turned the kebab city into a fish city. Our season is in full swing. We receive fresh varieties daily, and we currently offer 41 types of fish. Recent food poisoning cases have further increased demand. We are very pleased with sales and continue serving our customers with 41 varieties of fish. We invite all residents of Gaziantep to eat fish.”

Local resident Zübeyir Karabulut said he consumes fish once or twice a week, “We buy fish once or twice a week. Fish is healthy, and we like it. There are concerns with chicken and poisoning cases, and red meat is expensive, so we prefer fish. Our children also ask for fish. We enjoy eating fish because it is beneficial. We are turning the kebab city of Gaziantep into a fish city. We invite everyone to eat fish.”