Fishermen across Türkiye began the 2025-2026 fishing season early Monday morning, setting out to sea with the traditional phrase "vira bismillah" as the five-month fishing ban officially ended on Sept. 1. The opening marks a critical period for balancing sustainable use of Türkiye’s rich marine resources with the livelihoods of fishing communities.

In Istanbul, the season officially opened in Beykoz Poyrazköy with the participation of Istanbul Governor Davut Gül.

The fishermen noted that fish species like horse mackerel and sardines were being sought with sonar and vertical radars, while the first catches did not include anchovies or sufficient quantities of bonito.

Dursun Dede, the boat captain and Burhan Aslan, the owner of 53 gillnet boats, said, "Our expectations are not very high at the moment. We are searching for sardines and horse mackerel. It is only the first day, but we hope the season improves as we continue. Prices need to be higher due to inflation; otherwise, it will be difficult for fishermen to sustain themselves." Other fishermen echoed that the early-season yields were modest, but they remained optimistic for a productive season in the coming weeks.

In Samsun, northern Türkiye, a ceremonial opening was held at the Canik Fishermen’s Shelter, featuring a performance of the traditional horon dance by the Samsun Metropolitan Municipality Folk Dance Team. Samsun Provincial Director of Agriculture and Forestry, Kemal Yılmaz, emphasized the importance of fish as a protein source and the responsibility of all stakeholders to preserve fisheries for future generations.

Early returns showed mixed results, with some fishermen returning with empty nets, while others brought fish, such as horse mackerel, to the Gürpınar Fish Market for auction.

In Rize, northeastern Türkiye, fishermen also set out to sea on the first day of the season. Despite high temperatures affecting the catch, local fish markets saw a modest supply of fish, including horse mackerel, whiting, red mullet and gurnard, which satisfied residents. Fisherman Yemen Çelik said, "The season has just started and our hope is high. Although the temperatures are slightly above average, we expect all types of fish to appear at our stands soon. We anticipate seeing bonito tomorrow."

In Ordu, northern Türkiye, fishermen in Fatsa and surrounding districts set out to sea at night after prayers and readings from the Quran for a successful season. Early catches included whiting, red mullet and horse mackerel. Fatsa Fisheries Cooperative Chairman Ilhami Demirtürk said, "We have opened our season and cast our first nets. For now, the season looks promising. Bonito is currently scarce, but hamsi and horse mackerel are abundant. Hopefully, we will all have a safe and productive season."

In Kastamonu’s Cide district, northern Türkiye, 231 fishing boats and 1,190 fishermen set out to sea during a formal ceremony at the Cide Fishermen’s Shelter. Kastamonu Provincial Director of Agriculture and Forestry, Ahmet Kılıç, highlighted the province’s significant fisheries potential, noting the ecological balance in regulations, the need to protect resources, and the goal of ensuring fishermen can earn a livelihood.

"Ideal fishing is balanced fishing. Our goal is not just today, but to secure the future," he said. AK Party Kastamonu MP Fatma Serap Ekmekçi added that she continues to monitor the sector’s needs and works to ensure local fishermen’s concerns are considered in national fisheries policy.

Across Türkiye, fishermen remain hopeful that as the season progresses, yields will improve despite initial challenges from warm weather and small fish sizes. Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry officials stressed that fishing is regulated and that enforcing sustainable practices is key to preserving Türkiye’s valuable water resources while supporting compliant fishermen.