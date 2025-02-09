In Türkiye, 6.6% of the population resides in towns and villages, with five villages having only one registered person living in.

According to a compilation from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data, the country’s population in 2024 increased by 292,567 people compared to the previous year, reaching 85,664,944 people.

The number of people living in provincial and district centers was recorded as 80,007,258. The proportion of the population living in these urban areas increased to 93.4%, while the percentage of people living in towns and villages outside the 30 metropolitan cities decreased from 7% to 6.6%.

The number of people living in towns or villages decreased by approximately 5.3% compared to the previous year, totaling 5,657,686.

57 villages have 10 or fewer inhabitants

The number of villages in Türkiye with 10 or fewer inhabitants was found to be 57, while 480 villages had a population of 1,000 or more.

Taşpınar, in the central district of Adıyaman, southeastern Türkiye, with a population of 7,002, was identified as the most populous village in Türkiye.

It was followed by Ipekli in the central district of Adıyaman with 6,144 people, Dereobası in the central district of Osmaniye with 5,881 people, Mende in the central district of Uşak with 5,766 people, and Bostanbükü in Safranbolu, Karabük, with 5,722 people.

1 person lives in 5 villages

TurkStat data revealed that there are five villages in Türkiye where only one registered person lives. These villages are Ağaçyurdu in the Güçlükonak district of Şırnak, located in southeastern Türkiye; Çattepe in the Kurtalan district of Siirt, also in southeastern Türkiye; Tarlabaşı in the Aralık district of Iğdır, situated in the eastern part of Türkiye; Kayalıbağ in the central district of Bitlis, located in eastern Türkiye; and Çomakköy in the Kiğı district of Bingöl, found in eastern Türkiye.

The Maltepe village in the Adaklı district of Bingöl has a population of two, and Kalfalar village in the Emet district of Kütahya has a population of three.

Dilekli village in the Yüksekova district of Hakkari, in eastern of Türkiye, and Akımlı village in the Yedisu district of Bingöl, in eastern Türkiye, both have four inhabitants. Meanwhile, Kemerli and Cevizdüzü villages in the central district of Şırnak, in southeastern Türkiye, Narlıdere in the Eruh district of Siirt, also in southeastern Türkiye, and Topalhasan village in the Tercan district of Erzincan, in eastern Türkiye, each have five inhabitants.