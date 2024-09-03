In Konya, central Türkiye, the once-celebrated "Flamingo Paradise," Küçük Lake, has dried up due to the reckless use of groundwater and the impact of climate change.

This small, shallow lake, located 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) east of Kulu district and close to Lake Tuz, was also known as "Lake Kulu" and sat adjacent to the larger 860-square-kilometer Lake Düden.

Küçük Lake was a critical habitat for an impressive array of bird species, supporting approximately 42,000 birds from 180 different species. Among the resident avifauna were flamingos, summer ducks, Hungarian ducks, red-breasted mergansers, common snipe, black-winged stilt, Mediterranean gulls and laughing gulls.

The lake's primary water sources included groundwater, Değirmenözü Creek and various small streams in the surrounding area, all of which were crucial for maintaining the lake’s ecological balance.

In 2020, the lake experienced a notable change when its waters turned pink due to the proliferation of Artemia salina bacteria, a consequence of significantly reduced water levels. This pink coloration was a stark indicator of the lake's declining health.

The situation has worsened, leading to the complete desiccation of the lake, a once-lush wetland that has now disappeared, leaving no habitat for the diverse bird species that relied on it.

The loss of Küçük Lake represents a significant blow to the local biodiversity and serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for sustainable water management and climate action.