The number of people who lost their lives to recent flash floods in earthquake-torn provinces of Şanlıurfa and Adıyaman has risen to 18, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Friday.
The minister confirmed that 16 people have died in Şanlıurfa and two in Adıyaman.
Details to follow...
