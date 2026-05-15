Food allergies have increased dramatically over the past two decades, with nearly one in six babies now showing some form of food allergy, according to a pediatric allergy specialist in Türkiye.

Deniz Özçeker, head of training at the Pediatric Immunology and Allergy Diseases Clinic of Professor Dr. Cemil Taşcıoğlu City Hospital, said food allergies are becoming increasingly common among children and are now emerging as a major public health concern.

On Food Allergy Day, Özçeker said the rise in food allergies cannot be linked to a single cause but is instead connected to multiple environmental and lifestyle-related factors.

“Food allergies have increased very seriously over the past 20 years, and today we see some form of food allergy in nearly one out of every six babies,” he said.

According to Özçeker, one of the most important reasons behind the increase is epigenetic change, which refers to environmental factors influencing the way genes function without altering the genetic code itself.

“Our genetics have not changed in 20 years, but our environmental conditions have changed significantly,” he said. “As environmental factors change, some genes become quieter while others react more strongly.”

He noted that food allergies, other allergic diseases and several autoimmune conditions have become more common as a result of these epigenetic effects.

Özçeker said air pollution, urbanization and changing lifestyles are among the major factors affecting children’s immune systems, adding that the process begins not only after birth but even during pregnancy.

He also warned that processed foods and food additives may negatively affect the gut microbiota by reducing beneficial bacteria in the digestive system.

“Preservatives extend shelf life by preventing bacterial growth, but they may also prevent beneficial bacteria in our intestines from growing,” he said.

Özçeker explained that disruption of microbiota balance, known as dysbiosis, is considered one of the important triggers of food allergies.

Describing the growing number of allergy cases as a “food allergy pandemic,” he said the increase has reached alarming levels globally.

“20 years ago, we talked about an asthma pandemic, but today we can speak about a food allergy pandemic because the increase is extremely serious,” he said.

Özçeker described infancy as a critical stage for immune system development, when babies encounter many foods for the first time while their immune systems are still immature.

According to him, cow’s milk and egg allergies are the most common food allergies among children under the age of 3 in Türkiye.

“We most frequently see allergies to these two proteins, but they largely improve by the age of 5,” he said.

At older ages, allergies related to nuts, seafood and wheat become more common, while allergy patterns can also vary depending on geographic regions.

Özçeker also warned about the dangers of severe allergic reactions such as anaphylaxis, which can become life-threatening within a short period of time.

Symptoms of anaphylaxis may include itching, swelling, skin rashes, breathing difficulties, coughing, persistent vomiting and low blood pressure, he said, adding that adrenaline remains the most effective emergency treatment.

The specialist also pointed to advances in diagnosis and treatment methods, saying molecular allergy testing now allows more detailed risk assessments, while oral immunotherapy and biological drugs are increasingly being used as treatment options.