Foreign ambassadors in Türkiye took a moment to reflect on their experiences, sharing the highlights and significant memories of their time in the country throughout 2024. Their personal stories reveal the cultural exchange, friendships and moments of discovery that have enriched their diplomatic missions.

The ambassador of Bosnia-Herzegovina to Ankara, Mirsada Colakovic, arrived in Türkiye in June 2024. She shared that one of her most memorable experiences was her trip to Cappadocia in central Türkiye, where the region’s unique energy, scenic landscapes, historical landmarks and Turkish cuisine left an unforgettable impression. Despite her short time in the country, Colakovic’s experience reflected the warmth and hospitality that many ambassadors highlighted during their missions.

Albania’s ambassador to Ankara, Blerta Kadzadej, reflected on 2024 as a "very successful year" for Albania-Türkiye relations, particularly due to the high-level visits between the two countries. During her time in Türkiye, Kadzadej traveled to Mardin, Gaziantep and Şanlıurfa, describing the cultural immersion as delightful. A special highlight for her was discovering katmer, a traditional Turkish dessert, which further enriched her journey.

Serbia’s ambassador to Ankara, Aca Jovanovic, shared that his most striking experience was visiting Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of the republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in the Turkish capital. He was particularly moved by the gifts from King Alexander I of Serbia to Atatürk and admired the diversity of Atatürk’s personal belongings, including sports equipment. This moment had a deep impact on Jovanovic, who started his mission in 2024.

Poland’s ambassador to Ankara, Maciej Przemyslaw Lang, highlighted Türkiye's historical significance, particularly as home to numerous ancient civilizations. His visit to Konya, where he experienced the tranquility of Sufi philosopher Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, was one of the most profound moments of his stay. Lang also spoke about the ongoing archaeological excavations at Çatalhöyük, where Polish and Turkish archaeologists work together to uncover the past. He emphasized that the greatest treasure of Türkiye lies in its people, which strengthens the bond between the two nations.

Italy’s ambassador to Ankara, Giorgio Marrapodi, focused on strengthening Turkish-Italian relations in 2024, especially following the visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Marrapodi also shared his admiration for the joint efforts of Turkish and Italian archaeologists at Hierapolis in Denizli, where the collaboration between the two countries has lasted for over five decades. A personal highlight for Marrapodi was attending his son’s graduation, which added an emotional layer to his diplomatic year.

The ambassador of the Netherlands to Ankara, Joep Wijnands, spoke about the significant milestones in 2024, marking the 100th anniversary of relations between Türkiye and the Netherlands, as well as the 60th anniversary of the Turkey-Netherlands Labor Agreement. Wijnands underscored the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations, celebrated through 44 events across 36 provinces. He expressed his hope for the continued growth of this bond in the future.

Sweden’s ambassador to Ankara, Malena Mard, fondly remembered her New Year’s experience in Göreme, Cappadocia, where the snowy landscape reminded her of her homeland. She described the beauty of Göreme, with its sparkling scenery, and appreciated the warmth of Turkish hospitality during her visit. This moment remained one of her most cherished memories of 2024.

France’s ambassador to Ankara, Isabelle Dumont, reflected on the success of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympic Games, a significant global event. She also expressed joy over the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral after five years of restoration. However, Dumont also acknowledged the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza and Lebanon, sending her wishes for peace and prosperity in 2025.

Finland’s ambassador to Ankara, Pirkko Hamalainen, marked 2024 as an exceptional year, especially as it marked the 100th anniversary of Finnish-Turkish relations. One of the year’s highlights was the visit of Finnish President Alexander Stubb to Türkiye, which strengthened bilateral cooperation. Hamalainen also extended warm wishes for the festive season.

Estonia’s ambassador to Ankara, Vaino Reinart, reflected on a successful year in terms of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Estonia. He emphasized progress in defense cooperation and celebrated the positive trajectory of the overall relationship between the two countries.

Ireland’s ambassador to Ankara, Clare Brosnan, shared an emotional connection to her mission in Türkiye, particularly during her visit to Anıtkabir, where she had the honor of placing a wreath as part of her credential ceremony. This experience reinforced her understanding of Atatürk’s significant contributions to Türkiye.

Sudan’s ambassador to Ankara, Nadir Yousif Eltayeb, described one of his most touching moments as coordinating humanitarian aid from Mersin to Port Sudan, working with the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) and the Kuwait Society for Relief. Eltayeb also visited the Ashab-ı Kehf Cave in Tarsus, where he learned about its historical significance and its connection to the people of Türkiye.

Japan’s ambassador to Ankara, Takahiko Katsumata, celebrated the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Türkiye. He fondly recalled the numerous cultural events held throughout the year, particularly the performance at the Atatürk Cultural Center in Istanbul, which showcased a vibrant fusion of Turkish folk dances and Japanese taiko drumming. Katsumata expressed his appreciation for the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Thailand’s ambassador to Ankara, Apirat Sugandhabhirom, shared his fondness for Turkish cuisine, particularly after attending an event where a Thai chef prepared traditional dishes using Turkish ingredients. Sugandhabhirom also had fun participating in the live television preparation of “imam bayıldı,” a famous Turkish dish.

Indonesia’s Ambassador to Ankara, Achmad Rizal Purnama, spoke about his focus on strengthening bilateral relations between Türkiye and Indonesia. Looking ahead to 2025, which will mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Purnama expressed optimism about future cooperation and the positive impact it will have on global peace and prosperity.

The ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Ankara, Said Sani ez-Zahiri, shared heartfelt memories of his encounters with children with Down syndrome during the UAE Culture Week’s “Friendship and Sports Day.” He recalled a touching photo with a Down syndrome girl named Meryem and praised the strength of the children who participated in sports activities. Zahiri also reflected on the joy of sharing these moments with his son, Sultan, emphasizing the emotional significance of his time in Türkiye.

Peru’s ambassador to Ankara, Cesar De las Casas, expressed his admiration for the rich cultural heritage of Şanlıurfa, calling it a city steeped in history. De las Casas enjoyed his visits to the region, noting how deeply the city’s culture resonated with him.

Guatemala’s ambassador to Ankara, Eduardo Enrique Hernandez Recinos, highlighted the personal and professional significance of representing Guatemala in Türkiye. He shared a memorable experience during his visit to Tokat, where a local farewell gesture left a deep impression on him, reflecting the hospitality and warmth he felt from the Turkish people during his mission.