A series of devastating forest fires in the regions of Edirne, Tekirdağ and Kırklareli have left a staggering 7,248 decares of agricultural land scorched, sounding alarm bells for environmental experts and agricultural professionals alike.

Professor Yalçın Kaya from Trakya University has issued a warning, attributing many of these fires to the scorching weather conditions experienced this year, with a significant portion being caused by human activities. Kaya emphasized the severe environmental consequences of forest and stubble fires, referring to them as "a major environmental disaster that can take years to recover from."

In the Thrace region, the rising temperatures during the summer months, coupled with human-induced factors, have contributed to a surge in fire incidents. In June, July and August, fires were triggered by sources such as discarded cigarettes, matches and other combustible materials, as well as sparks from electric wires, the burning of inert garbage and human-initiated land fires caused by balers and harvesters. Of the total agricultural area affected in the three provinces, 2,210 decares were under cultivation, while 5,038 decares were being harvested.

Kaya underscored that these fires should not be viewed merely as environmental disasters but also as financial losses, especially when they occur during the period when crops are in the field. Beyond financial repercussions, fires have a profound impact on the soil and its ecosystem, leading to the disappearance of various organisms, including worms, wild animals and beneficial insects.

"These fires disrupt the balance of nature," Kaya stated, emphasizing the dire consequences of these incidents. Furthermore, he pointed out that the majority of these fires are a result of human actions, citing instances where discarded cigarettes, exhaust emissions and environmental waste, particularly glass bottles, play a role in sparking fires.

Discussing the historical practice of burning sunflower stalks by sunflower producers, Kaya highlighted a shift toward more sustainable practices, wherein sunflower stalks are now returned to the soil. This practice contributes to the enrichment of organic matter in the soil and reduces the risk of fires caused by agricultural activities.

Kaya stressed the importance of employing appropriate tools and equipment to mitigate the risk of fires during agricultural activities. By thoroughly incorporating residue into the soil and taking necessary precautions, producers can help prevent fire incidents and protect the environment.