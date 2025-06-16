Türkiye has launched a new forestry initiative aimed at combating climate change and forest fires across the country. The $400 million Climate-Resilient Forestry Project, developed in cooperation with the World Bank, was announced by Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı during a speech at the International Workshop on Enhancing Cooperation for Integrated Forest Fire Management held in Ankara on June 16.

“This is one of the most comprehensive and strategic projects in the history of Turkish forestry,” Yumaklı said, emphasizing that the initiative will cover 7 million hectares of forest land across 14 provinces and impact approximately 7 million people, either directly or indirectly.

Yumaklı underlined that the climate crisis is intensifying, with wildfires emerging as a global threat carrying serious social, economic, ecological, and strategic consequences. “This highlights the importance of international collaboration, information sharing and experience exchange,” he noted.

Türkiye, he added, has become a regional leader and a global partner in wildfire response, thanks to its technological investments, including AI-supported decision systems, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and public awareness programs.

In response to the growing risks, the Climate-Resilient Forestry Project will focus not only on fire prevention but also on improving forest resilience. The ministry plans to introduce new tree species adapted to changing climates, supported by genetic laboratories and biobanks. The project will also include the establishment of forest schools to educate children and young people on environmental stewardship.

Following the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes, new support mechanisms have also been introduced for forest villagers. Special aid packages are expected to benefit 16,500 households. In addition, the ministry will provide micro-enterprise support for women, aiming to boost their participation in the local economy.

A digital radio communication system will be implemented to maintain uninterrupted emergency contact across 14 provinces, especially during wildfire seasons.

Emphasizing the importance of rapid wildfire response, Yumaklı reported that Türkiye has significantly improved its initial intervention capabilities. “In the past 23 years, we have reduced the average fire response time from 40 minutes to just 11 minutes,” he said.

Türkiye now operates the largest aerial firefighting fleet in its history, with 27 planes, 105 helicopters and 14 UAVs. These aircraft can draw water from both natural sources and from 4,796 fire pools and reservoirs built nationwide. Türkiye’s OTAĞ aircraft, used for field coordination, has also been integrated into the operation system.

Ground forces remain crucial as well. For the 2025 fire season, the ministry has deployed 25,000 personnel, supported by 1,786 fire trucks and 2,742 initial response vehicles, across the country.

Yumaklı also announced that European Forest Week will be celebrated in Istanbul from Oct. 20-24, 2025. Following the celebration, Türkiye will host an event on wildfire preparedness and innovative forest technologies.

Forestry Director General Bekir Karacabey highlighted the benefits of the World Bank partnership and expressed hope that the workshop would lead to meaningful international cooperation. He also emphasized that different perspectives on forest fire management could contribute to stronger strategies and better outcomes.

With a focus on climate resilience, technology, education, and community engagement, Türkiye’s new forestry initiative signals a significant step forward in both sustainable environmental policy and disaster preparedness.