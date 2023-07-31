The world of academia and cultural heritage mourns the loss of Professor Mustafa Sabri Küçükaşçı, the former head of the Topkapı Palace Museum, who passed away at the age of 59. The sad news was announced by Coşkun Yılmaz, Istanbul Provincial Culture and Tourism Director, through his social media account on Sunday.

Described as a dedicated scholar with an unwavering commitment to his work, Küçükaşçı left a lasting impact on the world of history and culture; and his demise has left many with heavy hearts, expressed Yılmaz.

About Küçükaşçı

Born in Konya in 1964, Küçükaşçı completed his primary, secondary and high school education in his hometown before graduating from Marmara University's Faculty of Theology in 1990.

Later in 1991, he was appointed as a research assistant at Marmara University's Social Sciences Institute. Over the years, he climbed the academic ladder, becoming an esteemed lecturer at Marmara University's Atatürk Faculty of Education, Department of History, where he taught Islamic History and Civilization courses.

His expertise and dedication to his field led to his promotion as Associate Professor of the Middle Ages in 2007, and later as the Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Marmara University from 2010 to 2013. In 2013, he achieved the rank of professor, a testament to his significant academic contributions.

Küçükaşçı was also actively involved in preserving and promoting Türkiye's cultural heritage and served as the Director of the Istanbul Tombs Museum under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism between 2013 and 2015. From 2015 to 2019, he held the prestigious position of Head of the Topkapı Palace Museum, overseeing its operations and curatorial efforts.

During his tenure as the Head of the Topkapı Palace Museum, Küçükaşçı actively engaged in organizing and participating in various museum activities and exhibitions. One of his notable achievements was chairing the international "Treasures and the Tulip Tradition in the Ottoman Empire " exhibition in Japan, which garnered international acclaim.

Küçükaşçı's dedication to historical research extended beyond his official roles. He was a permanent member of the Presidency of the National Palaces Administration and a full member of the Turkish Historical Society. He actively contributed to numerous academic endeavors, including serving on the scientific committee of the Turkish Education History Encyclopedia in partnership with the TUBA-MAARIF Foundation. Additionally, he played a crucial role in establishing the Museum of Islamic Art in Çamlıca as the chair of its scientific committee.

Beyond his administrative and academic responsibilities, Küçükaşçı also took an active interest in the cultural community, serving as the President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Lovers of the Istanbul Topkapı Palace Museum since its establishment in 1966.

Küçükaşçı's contributions to the field of history are further exemplified by his research and writings. Fluent in English and Arabic, he authored numerous books and articles focusing on Islamic history and culture, Islamic thought and historiography, the history and culture of medieval cities, particularly Haremeyn and Istanbul and the families of Konya throughout the last century.

His scholarly endeavors took him to 30 symposiums, 20 of which were international, where he presented papers that enriched the academic discourse. He also contributed significantly to the Turkish Religious Foundation's Encyclopedia of Islam, penning a total of 85 articles, seven of which were collaborative works.