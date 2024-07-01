Neşe Gökalp, President of the Istanbul Foster Family Association, stated that there are 10,269 children in 8,554 foster families in Türkiye, with Istanbul leading in this regard.

Gökalp, in her statement to Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent on the occasion of "June 30 Foster Family Day," mentioned that the number of foster families in Türkiye has been increasing since the Voluntary Ambassadors Project (Gönül Elçileri Projesi) started in 2012.

She also noted that the number of foster families increases by 4% to 6% annually. Despite this growth, she emphasized that the number is still not at the desired level and that there are still children waiting for foster families.

Emphasizing that there are 10,269 children in 8,554 foster families across Türkiye, Gökalp said, "In Istanbul alone, there are 1,280 children and young people with 1,156 families. Istanbul ranks first in Türkiye in the number of foster families."

She also mentioned that Türkiye has four types of foster family models, with the Temporary Foster Family model being the most commonly applied. Additionally, Gökalp highlighted the Close Circle Foster Family model as another widely adopted approach.

Furthermore, Gökalp noted ongoing development studies on these models by the Ministry of Family and Social Services in collaboration with UNICEF and various non-governmental organizations.

Who can be a foster family?

Underlining that individuals aged between 25 and 65, who are at least primary school graduates with a regular income, can become foster families, Gökalp stated that applicants must also have a clean criminal record, no physical or mental health issues and not be biological parents or guardians of the child.

Gökalp also mentioned that those with biological children can still care for additional children as foster parents alongside their own.

Highlighting an increase in the number of foster families in recent years, Gökalp remarked, "There has been a significant rise in foster families, especially in Istanbul. Other major cities like Izmir, Ankara and Adana follow Istanbul. Foster families exist across all provinces of Türkiye, with fewer numbers in smaller provinces."

Reminding that there is state support for foster families, Gökalp said:

"With the foster family contract, monthly financial support and allowance for the children are provided to these families. At the same time, one of the spouses who does not have social security as a basis for retirement, regardless of their spouse or a relative, is also given the opportunity to have optional insurance within the scope of the Social Security Institution at a minimum wage amount. If the SSI payment document is presented, its premiums are added to the monthly payments and covered from the allowance sent by the Ministry, these supports include monthly maintenance fee, covering education and health expenses and various social services."

Neşe Gökalp added to her words that the situations of foster families and children are monitored with constant follow-up and supervision and intervention is made when necessary.