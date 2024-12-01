A groundbreaking discovery of four new mushroom species from the Entoloma genus has been made following a five-year research project conducted across various provinces in Türkiye.

The study, led by associate professor Oğuzhan Kaygusuz from Isparta Applied Sciences University focused on mushroom samples collected from several cities in the southern regions of Türkiye, including Isparta, Denizli, Muğla, Burdur, Adıyaman and Şanlıurfa.

The research identified several new species, including Entoloma brunneofibrillosum from Adıyaman and Denizli, Entoloma humidiphilum and Entoloma ochraceodiscum from Burdur, and Entoloma colchicum from Denizli, Adıyaman, and Şanlıurfa. These discoveries increase the number of Entoloma species in Türkiye from 61 to 65, contributing to the country's growing reputation for its biodiversity.

Dr. Kaygusuz's study involved detailed laboratory work and DNA barcode analyses, with the results published in Mycological Progress, the official journal of the German Mycological Society. His team also included notable experts such as professor Abdullah Kaya from Gazi University and Dr. Kai Reschke. This discovery is particularly significant as no new Entoloma species had been identified in Türkiye before. Dr. Kaygusuz’s previous work includes the discovery of the Volvarille Turcica species in Aydın’s Kuşadası district.

"Türkiye is a country with great biological diversity, and it is through research like this that we can share this richness with the world," Dr. Kaygusuz said. His research underscores the importance of preserving Türkiye’s natural resources and highlights its significance in global biodiversity studies. This breakthrough marks an important step forward in advancing the field of mycology and promoting Türkiye’s role in scientific research.