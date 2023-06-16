The Healthy Ministry's air ambulances marked their 15th anniversary of service on Friday after operating tirelessly to save the lives of citizens in Türkiye and beyond by providing rapid transfer in emergencies.

Initially introduced with two helicopters in major cities such as Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir and Erzurum, the air ambulances extended their fleets over time and have often made the headlines during critical times, including the COVID-19 period and recent earthquakes that struck the country's southeast.

Sabah newspaper, a sister paper of Daily Sabah, recently followed the work carried out by 13 daytime helicopter ambulances and two airplanes within the body of the Health Ministry.

These medical teams work regardless of weather and have rescued individuals in various challenging situations, from pregnant women giving birth on mountaintops in Kahramanmaraş to newborn babies trapped under snow on roads. In 15 years, the air ambulances have served some 40,806 patients within Türkiye and 1,324 patients from abroad.

Speaking to the Sabah newspaper, Dr. Mehmet Gök, who has been part of the air ambulance teams since their establishment in 2008, highlighted their work in the field.

"Our shift is between sunrise and sunset. We check our medical devices as soon as we arrive in the morning. If the command-and-control center of the ministry's provincial health directorate sees that the helicopter transfer of the cases evaluated by the consultant physician is required, we are contacted," he said.

The pilots evaluate the route, and with confirmation from the 112 commands and control center consultant team, they transport the patient in the most stable condition possible, Gök noted.

Gök emphasized that urgent intervention is often required for patients in critical condition, as their general state may deteriorate after receiving initial aid at the scene.

The air ambulances are equipped with advanced medical devices found in intensive care units, allowing for necessary medical procedures during transport to city or state university hospitals.

Pilot Bülent Bingöl, who joined the air ambulance fleet after serving in the armed forces, explained that their first task is to check meteorological conditions and assess if it's suitable for flying.

The team can remain in the air for over 2.5 hours. Despite the patients they rescue being unaware of their efforts, Bingöl highlighted their commitment to supporting them in every breath they take throughout their lives.

"We worked extraordinarily well during the earthquake response. We transferred earthquake victims to the nearest suitable hospitals. All helicopters affiliated with the Ministry of Health were mobilized. We did five-six flights a day," he added.

"We are doing our best to make a complete case report and ensure the patients reach the hospital. It's exciting when people look at us when we go to work," the emergency medical technician Oğuzhan Sekmen shared.