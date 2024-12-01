The lowest temperature in Türkiye was measured at minus 25.3 degrees Celsius (minus 13.5 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Hacıömer Neighborhood of Tekman District, Erzurum, located in the Eastern Anatolia Region. The sight of hot water being thrown into the air, instantly freezing and crystallizing, created a visual spectacle.

While the cold in the Eastern Anatolia Region negatively impacted daily life, it also produced beautiful scenes for photography enthusiasts. The hot water thrown into the air by staff at the Manege Area and the Equestrian Coordination Center on the Atatürk University campus created intriguing images as they froze into crystals.

Sema Tekin commented, “Especially in the morning or late afternoon, hot water thrown into the air immediately turns into snow, and with the red color of the sun, it creates a picturesque scene. This show, often performed by those coming to ride horses, is very popular.”

The coldest place in Türkiye was Hacıömer Neighborhood in Tekman, Erzurum, with a temperature of minus 25.3 degrees Celsius. The temperature in the airport area of Yakutiye district reached minus 24.6 degrees Celsius, while Erzincan's Otlukbeli district measured minus 24.5 degrees Celsius.

According to a statement from the 12th Regional Directorate of Meteorology, the lowest temperatures recorded in the region were as follows: Erzurum minus 18.2 degrees Celsius, Ardahan minus 13.8 degrees Celsius, Kars minus 11.2 degrees Celsius, Erzincan -9.8 degrees Celsius), Ağrı minus 7 degrees Celsius, Muş minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, and Iğdır minus 3.6 degrees Celsius.

In addition, due to the cold weather in Erzurum, icicles formed on roofs, reaching up to 3 meters (9.8 feet) in length. While the icicles created beautiful visuals, they also posed a danger to human life.