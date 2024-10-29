As Türkiye marks the 101st anniversary of the Republic today, communities across the nation are engaged in various activities to honor this significant occasion. Everywhere you look, flags adorn homes and buildings as people unite to celebrate and reflect on the importance of this day. It was on Oct. 28, 1923, that Mustafa Kemal Atatürk declared, "Yarın Cumhuriyeti ilan edeceğiz," meaning "Tomorrow, we will declare the Republic." This proclamation not only heralded the dawn of the Republic but also emphasized the commitment to uphold its values. Each year, citizens come together to commemorate this momentous event, celebrating their shared heritage and national pride.

In Istanbul, a ceremony was held on Vatan Avenue by the Istanbul Governor's Office to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the Republic and was attended by Istanbul Governor Davut Gül and Commander of the 1st Army General Metin Tokel.

Governor Gül honored the heroes of the independence struggle and stated, “Our Republic is the greatest and most valuable work of our noble nation.” He emphasized the need to protect the independence earned through sacrifices and pledged to continue cherishing the joy of the Republic.

The ceremony included poetry recitations, folk dance performances and a formal parade featuring military units, police vehicles and classic cars. Awards were presented to winners of painting, poetry and composition competitions, with extensive security measures in place around Vatan Avenue.

The festive atmosphere across Central Anatolia is characterized by heartfelt ceremonies, cultural performances and a strong sense of community.

In Kırıkkale, celebrations commenced on Fevzi Çakmak Street, where local dignitaries greeted the public. After a moment of silence and the National Anthem, awards were presented to students excelling in competitions marking the Republic's anniversary. The event featured poetry recitals and a dramatic performance and concluded with a lively parade.

Sivas kicked off its festivities with a ceremony in Cumhuriyet Square. Local officials congratulated attendees on the national holiday, delivering speeches emphasizing the day's significance. Awards were presented for student achievements in various art competitions, alongside performances by the Jandarma General Command's personnel and a folk dance team.

In Kayseri, celebrations began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Atatürk Monument in Cumhuriyet Square. Local students showcased their talents in gymnastics and folk dance, culminating in a parade and a presentation of the Turkish flag at the summit of Mount Erciyes, honoring the national spirit.

Nevşehir held a ceremony at the Youth and Sports Provincial Directorate Sports Complex, attended by local officials. The event featured speeches about the Republic's historical significance, folk dance performances and a unique demonstration by a dog and trainer from the Jandarma Horse and Dog Training Center.

In Afyonkarahisar, celebrations began at Anıtpark, featuring local officials greeting attendees and highlighting the responsibility of carrying forward the Republic's legacy. The program included students reciting poems and folk dances, alongside awards for competitions themed "We Are the Republic," and concluded with a parade.

Karaman's festivities began with a student band march, followed by a ceremony at Aktekke on July 15, Democracy Square. The Governor expressed happiness in celebrating the Republic’s anniversary and emphasized the nation’s passion for independence. The program included demonstrations by the Gendarmerie Commando Battalion and awards for student competitions, culminating in a parade attended by local officials and citizens.

Across southeastern Türkiye, citizens gathered to celebrate the Republic's anniversary with vibrant ceremonies. In Gaziantep, the ceremony at İstasyon Square began with officials saluting ceremonial troops.

Celebrations in Şanlıurfa began on Cumhuriyet Avenue with a moment of silence. After a speech, students performed a folk dance, followed by a military parade. A group marched to Göbeklitepe waving Turkish flags while underwater police divers displayed the flag in the sunken city of Halfeti.

In Malatya, attendees gathered on Inönü Avenue for a ceremony led by local officials, and participants recited poems and distributed newspapers depicting the proclamation of the Republic. The ceremony concluded with awards for various sports competitions.

Kilis's ceremony featured local officials reminding attendees of the Republic's historical significance and describing October 29, 1923, as a symbol of the nation’s struggle for independence. After student performances, the ceremony ended with awards for competitions and a parade.

In Kahramanmaraş, celebrations began with local officials receiving congratulations at their offices, followed by events at a nearby boulevard. The Governor expressed pride in the Republic as a collective achievement of the nation, highlighting Türkiye's role as a beacon of hope for the oppressed. The event included performances by special operations forces and concluded with a parade.

In Adana, the ceremony at Uğur Mumcu Square marked the 101st anniversary of the Republic, following a reception of holiday congratulations at the Provincial Governor's auxiliary service building. The event included a greeting to citizens from a ceremonial vehicle, a moment of silence, the singing of the National Anthem and a message from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Speakers reflected on the significance of the Republic's founding, stating that it symbolized not only the independence of a nation but also served as an inspiration for oppressed people worldwide. Attendees emphasized their determination to protect and pass on the Republic to future generations, concluding with a parade featuring students reciting poems.

In Mersin, the celebrations began at the Mersin Cultural Center, followed by events at Republic Square. Speakers discussed the victories and cultural values of the Turkish nation, showcasing a strong commitment to protecting the homeland in unity and solidarity. The ceremony included a performance by the Jandarma Command's commando unit, showcasing rifle drills and traditional Zeybek dance, concluding with a parade.

In Hatay, celebrations started after holiday congratulations were received at the Governor's office, followed by a ceremony on İnönü Avenue. The program included a moment of silence and the sharing of President Erdoğan's message. Hatay's significance as the last piece of land to join the homeland was highlighted, along with the ongoing recovery efforts from the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes. Speakers assured attendees that substantial progress had been made to support residents and aid the city's recovery.

In Osmaniye, festivities began on Devlet Bahçeli Boulevard with greetings to citizens and a moment of silence. The celebration featured a Mehteran (Ottoman military band) concert and Zeybek dance performances. Special operations teams took an oath of commitment, and narcotics detection dogs showcased their skills alongside students' athletic displays.

The festive atmosphere across Eastern Türkiye is characterized by heartfelt ceremonies, cultural performances and a strong sense of community.

In Erzurum, the celebrations commenced with local dignitaries greeting the public. The event featured a performance by the municipality's mehteran (Ottoman military band) and concluded with a parade showcasing local institutions, embodying unity and solidarity.

Ardahan marked the occasion with a ceremony on Kongre Caddesi, where attendees honored the day with a moment of silence. The program included poetry readings, music performances and traditional dances, culminating in a festive parade celebrating national pride.

In Tunceli, a ceremony took place at Atatürk Stadium. Speeches conveyed the importance of unity and resilience, followed by cultural performances, including folk dances and military displays, before concluding with an awards ceremony for outstanding students.

Erzincan’s festivities continued on Ordu Caddesi, featuring a military band performance. The Governor expressed pride in the Republic's achievements and underscored the sacrifices made to secure the nation’s freedom. The day ended with a parade, bringing together community members to celebrate their heritage.

Ağrı celebrated Republic Day with a ceremony in front of the Courthouse. The Governor spoke about honoring the Republic's founders and the responsibilities of maintaining the nation's values. The event featured poetry recitations and concluded with a parade showcasing military and student participants, embodying national pride.

In Kars, the ceremony at the Government House included greetings from local officials. The event featured a military parade and performances from local cultural groups, highlighting the city’s rich heritage. The celebration emphasized unity and strength as vital components of the Republic's legacy.

Iğdır's Republic Day celebration took place on Zübeyde Hanım Boulevard. Cultural performances, including traditional dances, entertained the crowd before a parade concluded the day’s events.