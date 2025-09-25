Emine Erdoğan, first lady of Türkiye and chairperson of the U.N. High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, opened the “Zero Waste Blue – Drop by Drop” exhibition in New York on Wednesday, emphasizing both global water challenges and the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The exhibition was organized under her patronage by Türkiye’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change as part of the country’s Zero Waste Project.

At the opening, Erdoğan was joined by Environment Minister Murat Kurum, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, U.N.-Habitat Executive Director Anaclaudia Rossbach, Azerbaijan’s Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Change Mukhtar Babayev, Zero Waste Foundation President Samed Ağırbaş, several foreign ministers and senior representatives of international environmental organizations.

During her speech, Erdoğan drew attention to the weaponization of water, pointing to Gaza as a critical example. She said: “Today, the most expensive water in the world is in Gaza, where a single glass costs human life.”

She also described the severe impact of attacks on Gaza’s water infrastructure: “Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel’s attacks have targeted Gaza’s water infrastructure. Water pipelines, treatment plants, wells and other facilities are 85% unusable. Palestinians must walk long distances daily to access water. Sometimes children die trying to deliver water to their families. People are forced to drink unsafe water.”

Erdoğan stressed the moral and humanitarian implications of the crisis, saying: “I think there is not a single moral, legal, humanitarian or ethical red line left to cross in Gaza. Children are forced to live in a reality where they cannot even ask, ‘Mother, what is for dinner?’ Humanity must not be the losing side in this struggle.”

She concluded her remarks on the issue with a call to action, “Water should never be turned into a weapon, international law should not be trampled, and universal values must be applied equally to everyone.”

The exhibition also showcased Türkiye’s domestic and international water conservation efforts under the slogan “Are You Blue Aware?” Visual and audio works highlighted conservation projects at Van, Salda, Meke, Beyşehir and Eğirdir lakes, as well as Izmit Bay. Contributing artists presented glass artworks, interactive digital installations and musical compositions that illustrated the value of water and raised public awareness about environmental sustainability.

Erdoğan praised the artists for using their work to translate the importance of nature into universal messages. She emphasized that environmental sustainability is not only achieved through policy but also through imagination, cultural values and collective responsibility.

The first lady also highlighted Türkiye’s leadership in zero waste initiatives globally. She reminded the audience that in 2022, the U.N. General Assembly adopted a zero waste resolution under Türkiye’s guidance and that the Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration has been promoted worldwide. Since 2019, the Zero Waste Blue Movement has removed 285,000 tons of marine waste from Türkiye’s coasts and seas and launched campaigns to promote water efficiency.

The event concluded with the signing of the Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration by Australian Minister of Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen, alongside other international representatives.

This comes at a time when recent reports indicate that average water consumption in Gaza has plummeted to just 3 to 5 liters per person per day, far below the World Health Organization's emergency standard of 15 liters per person per day. This drastic reduction has forced residents to ration water between drinking and essential hygiene needs.

In some areas, the scarcity has led to long lines, sometimes resulting in scuffles among those waiting for water deliveries. Children, in particular, are often tasked with collecting water, sometimes walking long distances or waiting for hours to fill containers.

Erdoğan also called for sustainable and ethical stewardship of natural resources. She emphasized that humanity must view nature not as a commodity to be exploited, but as a shared heritage and a divine trust. She reminded the audience that respecting natural resources is both a cultural and moral imperative, citing historical practices in which communities treated the environment with care and reverence.