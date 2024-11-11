At Gaziantep Wildlife Park in southeastern Türkiye, one of the leading zoos in the world with its size and diverse animal species, 1,100 offspring have been born in 10 months, ranging from kangaroos to wild sheep.

Established by Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality in 2001 in Burç Forest on an area of approximately 1 million square meters, the Wildlife Park is home to numerous species, including predators like lions, kangaroos, red deer, monkeys and many more.

The park is the largest in Türkiye, the second largest in Europe, and the fourth largest in the world, hosting 380 animal species. Over the past 10 months, 1,100 offspring have been born at the park.

Celal Özsöyler, Head of the Department of Wildlife Protection at Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the number of births has been increasing every year. Since January, 1,100 births have taken place in various animal species. “We have had births from kangaroos, red and white deer, wild sheep and bison. Last year, the number was slightly lower, but as the number of offspring increases each year, the birth rate also rises,” he said.

Özsöyler attributed the rise in births to the animals’ balanced diet and happiness in their natural habitats, saying that the increase this year is a reflection of the animals' well-being.

Özsöyler also mentioned that last year there were 910 births, and this year, in just 10 months, that number has already been surpassed. “Each animal has a tracking form, including their food, water, vitamins and vaccinations, since we care for them in shelters suitable for their natural habitats, they feel happy, and that reflects in the birth rates."

"The staff here has at least 19-20 years of experience, and that creates a bond between the animals and the staff. Knowing they won’t be harmed, the animals relax, which is reflected in the birth rates,” he added.

Özsöyler concluded by saying that it makes them happy to see visitors showing interest in the offspring, and that by the end of the year, the total number of animals is expected to exceed 8,000.