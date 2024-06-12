A pet hotel where people leave their pets when they go out of town in Gaziantep has welcomed a surge in activity for the upcoming nine-day holiday of Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha.

Near Gaziantep Airport, the pet hotel occupying a 5,500-square-meter (59,200-square-foot) area has been offering comfortable accommodation with a capacity of 51 animals.

Various services, from spa to grooming, are offered at the hotel.

Tuba Başsevinç, the operator, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they have been operating the licensed pet hotel for six years.

Başsevinç stated that they step in when people want to leave their pets during holidays and special occasions, saying: "Our facility is referred to as a cat and dog accommodation. We also provide care services. It's a comprehensive facility offering services such as a 'pet spa,' grooming, care and training."

Başsevinç emphasized that they place great emphasis on the comfort of pets, saying: "We have thought of everything, from indoor, outdoor and green areas to aquatic and areas for dogs to stay. All pets have their individual rooms and food storage areas where we can put their special belongings, especially in hot weather, we operate an aquatic area and pets enjoy the water. We take them out in the morning and afternoon."

Başsevinç noted the surge in activity during the holiday period, saying: "Since we work with reservations, we are fully booked a month before the holidays. We do not accept any reservations during the holiday because our existing customers have 25 dogs, so we are fully occupied during the holiday. The demand is very high. All our reservations are full."