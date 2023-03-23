German citizen Claudia Anna Maria Veerkamp El Gizawi regained her health after the total hip replacement surgery performed by an orthopedic and trauma specialist in Türkiye.

El Gizawi started to have pain in her left hip 10 years ago that became extremely severe over time. "My daily life tasks were interrupted due to this pain and I even had difficulty sleeping when I was diagnosed with calcification in my left hip in Germany," she said.

I searched for all possible solutions in many hospitals in Germany but could only get painkillers. And one day I learned about Dr. Ibrahim Azboy through my acquaintances and I came to Türkiye. Within just four weeks after the surgery, I returned to my everyday life thanks to Dr. Azboy," she expressed.

Explaining the case of El Gizawi, Azboy stated: "She came with severe complaints of pain and that she had a hard time carrying the smallest things or pushing the grocery cart. She couldn't even walk a very short distance. Hence after a detailed investigation, we performed total hip replacement surgery for Gizawi."

"The surgery we performed lasted two hours. We used a quality prosthesis type in which the body produces bone toward the pores of the prosthesis within two months. Thus, a biological bond is formed and the prosthesis is firmly attached to the bone. After the operation, we allow the patient to walk and carry out daily life tasks with some recommendations like weight carrying in the first few months, to prevent the risk of dislocation of the prosthesis. We ensure that the patient's muscle strength is restored with an exercise program after the surgery. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared total hip replacement surgery the most successful surgery of the 21st century. With quality implants and appropriate surgical technique, the lifespan of total hip prostheses has increased to 25-30 years," Azboy explained.