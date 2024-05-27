The final stop for 15 aviation enthusiasts, including doctors and lawyers, who flew from Germany to Türkiye in their sports aircraft with their families was Eskişehir. The 15 pilots and their families, who arrived at the Sivrihisar Aviation Center in their aircraft, will tour the city for four days before returning to their home country.

Setting out from Germany with 15 sports aircraft to tour Türkiye's historical and tourist regions, the aviation enthusiasts landed at the Necati Artan Facilities at the Sivrihisar Aviation Center in Eskişehir after visiting Istanbul, Antalya and Adıyaman.

The pilots, who came for a tour of Türkiye organized by the Fly2Troy Group, were greeted with flowers at the aviation center. Kamuran Keskin, president of the Sivrihisar Aviation Club Association, stated that the aviation enthusiasts from Germany had tours in Antalya and Adıyaman and finally arrived in Eskişehir.

Keskin expressed their happiness at hosting the German pilots in Eskişehir, saying: "The Sivrihisar Aviation Center, established to promote aviation culture in our country and known internationally for its activities serving this purpose for years, is one of the most important facilities contributing to the development of amateur and sports aviation in Türkiye. It is particularly pride-inducing for our country that the SHG Airshow/Sivrihisar Air Shows, which hosts tens of thousands of people every year, has been included in the list of important Air Shows conducted in Europe by the 'European Airshow Council.'"

He continued: "For the tourist tour organized by the Fly2Troy Group, various types of aircraft set out from Germany, including destinations such as Çanakkale, Ephesus, Antalya, Şanlıurfa, Adıyaman, Cappadocia and Istanbul in their route. Taking off from Adıyaman Airport and after approximately a three-hour flight, the pilots arrived in Eskişehir."

"We are working to increase such tours and activities for the development of aviation in our country. Facilitating the procedures applied to foreign-registered aircraft has greatly benefited the development of aviation tourism in our country," he added.

The German pilots and their families also visited the M.S.Ö. Air and Space Museum features historical aircraft at the Necati Artan Facilities of the Sivrihisar Aviation Center. The 15 pilots who arrived at the Sivrihisar Aviation Center with their aircraft will tour the surrounding historical and tourist areas for four days before returning to their country in the same aircraft they arrived in.