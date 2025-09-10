The European Muslim Forum said it will host an international gathering on Sept. 11-12 in Istanbul and Şanlıurfa under the slogan: “Stop Genocide, Stop Occupation, Start True Abrahamic Cooperation,” in a call to protect Palestine’s holy sites and highlight the ongoing crisis in the occupied territories.

The forum said the two-day event, titled “Protecting Palestine’s Holy Sites,” will focus on safeguarding Muslim and Christian heritage in Palestine while drawing attention to Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza, Jerusalem and Hebron.

The first session will be held at Istanbul’s historic Çırağan Palace, featuring panels on moving from imposed “Abraham Accords” toward a genuine interfaith peace, protecting Al-Aqsa Mosque and Hebron’s Ibrahimi Mosque, and declaring Gaza’s survival a duty of all humanity.

Several Gaza residents were killed while taking shelter in St. Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Israeli attacks, Gaza Strip, Palestine, Oct. 22, 2023. (AA File Photo)

Ibrahimi Mosque, also known as the Cave of the Patriarchs, is one of the most sacred sites for Muslims and has been a flashpoint in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories for decades.

On Sept. 12, the conference will shift to Şanlıurfa, revered as the birthplace of Prophet Abraham. Panels will highlight the protection of Palestine’s Christian heritage and issue calls for unity “from the land of Abraham to the people of Abraham.”

In its statement, the forum denounced what it called Israel’s “barbaric seizure” of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, warning it foreshadows attempts to take over Al-Aqsa under the guise of so-called “Temple revival” projects. It said both Muslim and Christian heritage in Palestine are under systematic assault, describing Gaza’s destruction as an unprecedented genocide and urging the establishment of a fully recognized Palestinian state as the only path to peace.

The organizers said the summit will amplify the voices of spiritual leaders, political figures, cultural icons and communities around the world who reject the exploitation of Prophet Abraham’s name for political deals and instead call for a just peace rooted in faith, brotherhood and human dignity.

The meeting will conclude with a final declaration urging global solidarity with Gaza and the protection of all holy sites.