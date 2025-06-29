The Green Crescent Counseling Center (YEDAM) in Şanlıurfa, southeastern Türkiye, established in 2017, has provided support to 588 individuals struggling with addiction through the efforts of psychologists and social workers, conducting a total of 6,100 consultations.

YEDAM offers confidential services to addicted individuals as well as their families and close relatives. Psychologists and social workers at the center provide free, one-on-one consultations to people addicted to tobacco, alcohol, substances, the internet and gambling.

In addition to counseling, YEDAM organizes activities such as table tennis and painting workshops to help clients make productive use of their free time.

Staff members also conduct visits to local tradespeople whenever possible, distributing brochures and raising awareness about addiction support services while encouraging referrals.

To date, the center has supported 26 individuals with alcohol addiction, 289 with substance addiction, 191 with tobacco addiction, 76 with gambling addiction and six with internet addiction, totaling 588 people served through 6,100 consultations.

Expert Clinical Psychologist Mehmet Salih Ceylan explained that YEDAM operates with five specialist teams and two support teams.

In addition to consultations, the center actively promotes its services to individuals struggling with addiction and their families. Ceylan said: "Since its establishment, we have conducted a total of 6,100 consultations. We carry out YEDAM presentations directed at institutions, organizations, foundations and schools. To date, we have made 450 such presentations."

He added: "As part of the independence mobilization campaign this year, we also visited local tradespeople. During these visits, we provide information about YEDAM's activities and distribute brochures. We explain how we work and the areas we cover, fostering cooperation with tradespeople."

"We ask for their support in referring individuals struggling with addiction within their communities or workplaces. Tradespeople are among our strongest partners in the field. We establish cooperation with all the tradespeople we meet and rely on their guidance to direct people to our centers," he said.

YEDAM Social Work Specialist Hacer Aktar explained that clients undergo an initial clinical interview with psychologists when they first arrive at the center.

She added that, if social services are needed, clients are referred accordingly.

"Following this, we conduct a comprehensive assessment interview. During follow-up sessions, we develop personalized intervention plans focusing on increasing social participation, meeting social needs, and improving family and peer relationships as well as community integration and leisure time management," Aktar said.

She continued: "We facilitate institutional cooperation and mediation. Additionally, we carry out field visits, including hospital and home visits in collaboration with the Alcohol and Substance Addiction Treatment and Research Center (AMATEM), to support clients facing challenges in their daily lives."

"We also organize social activities tailored to clients' interests. Change means adopting new habits, a new environment and a new life. We work collaboratively to address our clients' issues related to health insurance, unemployment and leisure time utilization," she added.