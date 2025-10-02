Hatay Surf Center continued its summer program in 2025 with the support of Turkish Philanthropy Funds (TPF), organizing four surf festivals across the Samandağ, Defne, and Antakya districts in Hatay, southern Türkiye. This was followed by a two-day surf festival on Sept. 5-6, led by children.

The events, shaped by the ideas of the participating children, focused not only on surfing but also on fostering creativity, self-expression and a sense of community among young participants.

The summer festivals brought together a total of 120 participants, comprising 100 children and 20 adults. In addition to surf training, the events featured art workshops, sports competitions, music performances, and special games organized by the children themselves. A distinctive aspect of the festivals was that children acted as active organizers rather than only participants, taking part in planning and executing many activities.

Şenay Ataselim Yılmaz, CEO of TPF, emphasized the significance of these initiatives: “These events, organized by children in regions affected by earthquakes, strengthen our hopes for the future. At Hatay Surf Center, children assume roles not only as participants but also as designers and implementers, nurturing creativity, self-confidence and a culture of solidarity. Turkish Philanthropy Funds is proud to contribute to this journey that transforms children’s dreams into reality.”

Deniz Toprak, co-founder of Hatay Surf Center, highlighted the impact of TPF’s support on the sustainability of the events: “The financial support provided by TPF enabled us to organize four surf festivals and a major festival across Samandağ, Defne and Antakya, creating memorable experiences for the center and the community."

"Reaching 120 participants and seeing the joy on children’s faces is a source of great pride. TPF’s contributions extend beyond these events, supporting the social and cultural development of our youth and the long-term sustainability of such initiatives. Our ongoing collaboration with TPF strengthens our shared vision of investing in children and the community,” Toprak added.

Hatay Surf Center is a non-profit organization that provides free surf lessons and mentorship to children and youth under 16 in Hatay. The center trains young instructors from among its participants and offers comprehensive support, helping children connect with themselves, their community and nature.

TPF is based in the U.S. and it supports philanthropic initiatives for Türkiye and the Turkish diaspora, funding projects in education, health, women and girls’ empowerment, disaster relief, and humanitarian development.