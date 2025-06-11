The "e-report system for individuals over 80 and bedridden patients," launched by the Ministry of Health, allows elderly individuals to renew their medical reports without having to visit a hospital.

Initiated on May 26 under the instruction of Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu, the program enables health care workers to visit individuals over the age of 80 and those who are bedridden at their homes or care facilities to carry out medical examinations.

Because of this initiative, medical reports for elderly and bedridden individuals are automatically renewed one month before their expiration date, eliminating the need for a formal application.

In Kırklareli, health care teams conduct medical screenings and issue e-reports for the elderly during their home visits.

Provincial Health Director Çiğdem Cerit, Provincial Director of Family and Social Services Bilgin Özbaş, and Public Hospitals Union President Enes Güler visited a nursing home together with the home health care team to inform residents and staff about the application.

Cerit told Anadolu Agency (AA) that under the program, health care professionals conduct medical screenings for nursing home residents and issue their reports without requiring them to visit a hospital.

Cerit emphasized that health services are now delivered more quickly and effectively to the elderly and noted that the initiative will also help reduce hospital crowding.

She highlighted that they have reached 87 people in the province since the program began, saying: “We are receiving very meaningful and positive feedback. This initiative proves once again the strength and reach of our state’s commitment to social welfare on the ground.”

Meanwhile, Özbaş stressed the importance of the initiative in enhancing the quality of life for nursing home residents.

He noted that health care services are now being brought directly to citizens over 80 and elderly residents in care homes, stating: “Together with the Ministry of Health, we are doing our utmost to ensure that our elderly receive the best and highest quality care. We are working to provide them with the best services possible.”

The president of the Public Hospitals Union added that elderly and bedridden individuals are frequently visited to ensure continuous access to health care services.

Ecem Pınar Aydın, the responsible physician of the Home Health Care Services Unit, explained that by visiting patients over the age of 80 and bedridden individuals in their homes, they provide access to medication and medical needs without requiring a hospital visit.

Ayşe Gelir, an 87-year-old nursing home resident, expressed her satisfaction with the services.

She shared that she is a dialysis patient and said: “I’m very satisfied. Our doctor comes every week. Our prescriptions are written. They meet all our needs. I’m very pleased with this program. God bless them all.”