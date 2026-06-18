As warmer weather draws more people outdoors across Türkiye, health authorities are urging the public to take precautions against ticks and tick-borne diseases, warning that improper removal methods can increase health risks.

Erdoğan Öz, director general of public health at Türkiye's Ministry of Health, said ticks become a greater concern during the summer months, particularly in rural areas, grassy fields, forests, vineyards, gardens and picnic sites.

Öz warned that Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), a potentially serious viral disease, can be transmitted through tick bites or contact with infected ticks. The disease can also spread through contact with the blood or bodily fluids of infected people and animals.

While some infected individuals may show no symptoms, others can develop severe illness, he said.

Öz stressed that people should not panic if they discover a tick attached to their body but should remove it correctly and as quickly as possible.

"Ticks should never be handled with bare hands," he said. "If available, fine-tipped tweezers should be used. If not, gloves, a plastic bag or a cloth can provide protection while removing the tick."

The official noted that the risk of infection and disease severity may increase the longer a tick remains attached.

He also cautioned against common but ineffective practices such as applying cologne, alcohol, kerosene, tobacco or cigarettes to ticks, saying these methods should be avoided.

According to Öz, the tick should not be crushed, squeezed or broken apart during removal.

With many people spending more time outdoors during the summer season, health authorities recommend carefully checking the body after returning from rural areas, fields, gardens or picnic grounds.

Particular attention should be paid to areas behind the ears, under the arms, around the groin, behind the knees and on the scalp, Öz said, adding that children should also be examined thoroughly.

Even after a tick has been removed, individuals should monitor their health for 10 days and watch for symptoms such as fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, muscle pain, headaches, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

Anyone experiencing such symptoms should seek medical attention without delay, he added.

Öz also advised wearing long sleeves, long trousers and other protective clothing when visiting tick-prone areas, saying prevention remains one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of tick-borne diseases.