In Antalya’s Aksu district, in southwestern Türkiye, hearing-impaired painter Alper Kocabıyık, who has been painting since he was 4 years old, has found an unconventional canvas, dusty car windows. The young artist transforms these everyday surfaces into intricate works of art.

A graduate of the Fine Arts High School, Kocabıyık has previously held personal exhibitions, but he cannot ignore the dusty cars he encounters on the street. Using cotton swabs and tissues as brushes, he primarily paints Istanbul landscapes on car windows, quickly attracting attention in the neighborhood.

Kocabıyık focuses on depictions of the Istanbul skyline, historical landmarks, and Bosphorus views, completing each piece with meticulous attention to detail. By turning dusty vehicles into moving canvases, he aims to share his art with the public. The Istanbul scenes brought to life on car windows continue to surprise and impress onlookers.

Although there is concern that car owners might react negatively, Kocabıyık’s mother, Hafize Öztürk, says her son’s passion for art outweighs all else, noting that he paints on several cars every day.

“Alper is constantly painting. We hold exhibitions. He paints on multiple cars every day. When he sees dusty cars, he can’t resist. He uses cotton swabs or tissues as brushes, and drivers who see their car windows painted really enjoy it,” she explained.