Heavy rainfall is forecast across western Türkiye this week, with Istanbul and several provinces expected to face downpours on Tuesday, raising the risk of flooding as temperatures fall below seasonal averages.

Abdullah Macit, a weather forecasting expert at the General Directorate of Meteorology under the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, said rain and thunderstorms would spread from western parts of the country throughout the week, with some areas facing particularly severe precipitation.

On Monday, rainfall is expected across the western Marmara region, the Aegean coast and the western Mediterranean. Heavy downpours are forecast in the Aegean provinces of Izmir, Muğla and Aydın, as well as in western Antalya in the Mediterranean region. Some areas of Muğla and Aydın could experience very heavy to severe rainfall, Macit said.

The weather is expected to deteriorate further on Tuesday, when heavy rainfall is forecast across several parts of the country, including the Marmara provinces of Çanakkale, Tekirdağ, Istanbul and Bursa.

The southern districts of Izmir, the Mediterranean provinces of Antalya and Muğla, eastern Adana, Osmaniye and Hatay are also expected to receive heavy precipitation.

Macit warned that the downpours could trigger flooding and water accumulation, urging residents in affected areas to take precautions and follow official weather alerts.

Heavy rainfall is expected to persist on Wednesday in the Mediterranean provinces of Antalya and Muğla, prolonging the risk of localized flooding in the region.

Istanbul faces heavy rain as temperatures drop

Istanbul is expected to experience its most significant rainfall of the week on Tuesday, while dry weather is forecast for Monday and Wednesday.

“We expect heavy rainfall in Istanbul on Tuesday. Flooding and inundation may occur, and we are warning citizens to take precautions,” Macit said.

Temperatures in the city are forecast to fall to 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday before recovering to around 19 degrees in the following days.

The expected rainfall will coincide with a broader cooling trend across western Türkiye, where temperatures are forecast to remain below seasonal norms throughout the week. In eastern parts of the country, temperatures are expected to stay around seasonal averages or exceed them in some areas.

Ankara, Izmir prepare for unsettled weather

Ankara is expected to see showers and thunderstorms beginning Tuesday, accompanied by falling temperatures that could drop below seasonal averages in some areas.

In Izmir, on the country's Aegean coast, thunderstorms are forecast to continue through the first three days of the week. The city's southern districts are expected to face particularly heavy rainfall, according to Macit.

Strong winds are also forecast in several regions. Southerly winds are expected to strengthen along the southern Aegean coast on Monday, while northerly winds will intensify across northern Marmara and the southwest on Tuesday. Eastern parts of Central Anatolia could also experience strong southerly winds, with gusts in some areas briefly reaching storm force.