Türkiye is facing a significant long-term public health risk due to high levels of tobacco consumption, with experts warning that the country could encounter a sharp increase in cancer and chronic disease cases within the next decade.

Turkish Green Crescent (Yeşilay) Scientific Board member Abdullah Uçar said current smoking rates indicate a looming health crisis if urgent and sustained preventive measures are not effectively implemented.

Uçar, who also serves as a faculty member at Sakarya University’s Faculty of Medicine, noted that global disease burden data show a steady rise in mental health disorders over the past 30 years, with addictions playing a central role in this trend. He emphasized that tobacco use remains one of the most critical drivers of preventable illness.

Addiction, Uçar explained, is broadly categorized into chemical and behavioral forms. Tobacco, alcohol and narcotic substances fall under chemical addiction, while gambling, compulsive shopping, and eating disorders are classified as behavioral addictions. He said Yeşilay continues to expand structured programs addressing both categories nationwide.

Referring to the 2025 Health at a Glance report published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Uçar highlighted Türkiye’s position among member states.

“Among individuals aged 15 and over, Türkiye ranks as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) country with the highest level of daily cigarette consumption,” he said. “This should be interpreted as a serious warning. In a population where 46% of men, 23% of women, and roughly 35% overall smoke, we are likely to face a substantial cancer burden within 10 to 15 years, alongside rising rates of cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma.”

Uçar stressed that while the Ministry of Health has developed comprehensive tobacco-control action plans, effective enforcement at the field level remains critical. He pointed to the powerful global tobacco industry as a major obstacle to progress.

According to Uçar, major tobacco companies are increasingly repositioning themselves through electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products, presenting these alternatives as safer options. However, he cautioned that long-term scientific evidence on these products is still emerging.

“Establishing a clear link between smoking and cancer required 10 to 15 years of data,” he said. “To determine the long-term effects of these new products, similar timeframes are needed. The industry is exploiting this uncertainty. Early studies already show that these products contain carcinogenic additives.”

He added that although around 80 countries have introduced regulations on electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products, large regions of the world, including areas with dense populations, still lack adequate legal frameworks, enabling rapid market expansion.

Uçar underlined that electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products should not be viewed as substitutes for conventional cigarettes and warned against their normalization, particularly among young people.

Describing Yeşilay as a front-line institution in the fight against addiction, Uçar said the organization conducts extensive education and awareness programs across Türkiye to promote healthy and independent lifestyles.

He also drew attention to the role of media, warning that the portrayal of tobacco, alcohol and gambling in television series, films and social media content in a promotional or normalized manner poses a serious societal risk.

“Public institutions invest significant resources in tobacco-control policies,” he said. “When addictive behaviors are promoted through entertainment and digital platforms, those public efforts are effectively undermined.”

Concluding his remarks, Uçar said the most effective strategy against addiction remains complete avoidance. He reminded the public that individuals seeking support can call the free Alo 171 hotline and access services provided by the Ministry of Health’s addiction treatment centers, as well as Yeşilay’s counseling services.