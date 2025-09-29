Türkiye’s historic Manisa Mental Health Hospital (RSHH), whose origins date back to a 16th-century healing center founded by Sultan Süleyman the Magnificent’s mother, will host the 1st International Forensic and Clinical Toxicology Days on Oct. 10-11, 2025, with RSHH’s Chief Physician Cengiz Cengisiz.

The event comes at a critical time as synthetic drugs and shifting trafficking routes present unprecedented global challenges.

The venue’s legacy adds symbolic weight to the summit. Established in 1539 by Hafsa Sultan, the hospital began as a “bimarhane,” where physicians, pharmacists, and caregivers combined medical, educational, and spiritual treatments. Today, it serves as a modern hub for toxicology, featuring state-of-the-art laboratories.

“This hospital has witnessed five centuries of healing evolution, from herbal remedies to advanced toxicology,” medical historians noted.

The two-day summit will gather international toxicologists, forensic scientists and legal experts, Cengisiz added. Key speakers include Austrian toxicologist professor Thomas Keller, Turkish Supreme Court Justice Haluk Beşer and Chief Prosecutor Ali Yeldan. Topics will range from workplace drug testing and international accreditation standards to advanced detection methods for novel psychoactive substances.

Organizers emphasize Türkiye’s strategic role as a bridge between Europe and Asia, making cooperation and cutting-edge technology essential in combating drug trafficking. The hospital’s regional role across 12 provinces ensures the summit’s findings will have immediate practical application.

“The humanitarian vision that inspired the original healing house now drives our scientific approach to addiction,” the organizing committee said, underlining the need to view drug abuse as both a medical and social issue.

With presentations from leading universities and technology firms, the summit is set to strengthen Türkiye’s position as a regional center for toxicology research and international collaboration.