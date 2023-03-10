Housing shortages have arisen in the central city of Sivas after disaster survivors rushed to find accommodation following the earthquakes.

Sivas Real Estate Agents Association President Kerim Çayır said, "There are people who came from other eastern cities too after the quakes as they were afraid to stay in their cities, apart from earthquake victims."

The Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes jolted the eastern part of Türkiye, caused widespread damage to the infrastructure and took tens of thousands of lives. The tremors also led the majority of survivors to move to Sivas in search of a safe zone. While 10,000 people were placed in the state dormitories, many of them went in search of rental houses. In this process, approximately 5,000 apartments were rented both in the city center and in the nearby districts. However, due to excessive demand, the city has run out of available housing.

"As the real estate community, we provided support to our earthquake victims. We did not even receive a commission, and some of our property owners will not receive rent for up to one year. We have also found houses for rent to help earthquake victims. However, at this point, there are no more apartments for rent both in the city center and in the districts," he said.

Çayır stated that the process was troublesome and said: "After the earthquake, approximately 5,000 apartments were rented out immediately. Other cities like Mersin, which is close to the quake zone, are also facing the same problem. There has been an exorbitant price increase in rents. Unfortunately, some property owners are opportunistic as the demand and supplies have upset the balance. Of course, there are those who do good and give their houses for free."

"Expressing that the problem will grow in the coming months, we immediately need to construct new housing," Çayır said.