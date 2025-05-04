Since it began accepting applications in 2017, the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Türkiye (TIHEK), one of the country's national legal remedy institutions, has received 13,670 applications.

Established by Law No. 6701, which was published in the Official Gazette on April 20, 2016, TIHEK has now completed its ninth year.

After the Regulation on the Procedures and Principles for Implementing the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Türkiye Law entered into force on Nov. 24, 2017, the institution began accepting applications on issues such as combating discrimination and ensuring equality, the national preventive mechanism, the protection and promotion of human rights, as well as requests for information or documents, reports and opinions.

Between 2017 and 2025, TIHEK received 13,670 applications, with the highest annual number, 2,837, recorded in 2024.

Tasked with investigating, reviewing, deciding on and monitoring alleged violations of the prohibition of discrimination either ex officio or upon application, TIHEK received 2,603 such applications by 2024. The most common grounds for discrimination reported included disability, gender, religion and belief.

Of the applications submitted under anti-discrimination and equality, TIHEK issued violation rulings in 164 cases.

The number of applications received under its role as the national preventive mechanism reached 6,292.

As a national preventive mechanism under the Optional Protocol to the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, TIHEK carried out regular visits, both announced and unannounced, to locations where individuals are deprived of their liberty or placed under state protection.

From 2017 to 2025, TIHEK conducted 357 visits in all 81 provinces and reported on its findings.

Visited locations included penal institutions, detention centers, removal centers, facilities for persons with disabilities or special needs, children's homes, nursing homes, psychiatric hospitals, courthouse holding areas, hospital inmate waiting rooms, and holding areas for inadmissible passengers at airports.

Since its establishment, TIHEK has also carried out awareness and reporting efforts in the field of human rights.

It has published reports on children's rights, human rights violations in Palestine, hate speech and xenophobia, the protection of human rights in the context of climate change, elderly rights, the Feb. 28 military memorandum, and human trafficking.

As part of its mission to protect and promote children's rights, TIHEK has developed a child-friendly website titled “TIHEK Child Web.”