Some of the free services previously offered by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) now require fees as of July 2.

Under the "2025 revised fee schedule for sports facilities" issued by the IBB Sports Facilities Branch Directorate, fees have begun to be charged for several sports services that were previously free to the public.

Accordingly, single-use access to the Maltepe Athletics Track and the Kenan Onuk Athletics Track, which were formerly free, is now priced at TL 200 ($5), while a 12-session pass costs TL 300. The velodrome track, which cyclists had used free of charge, will now cost TL 100 per month.

In tennis, the previously free unlit practice walls now cost TL 200, while the lit practice walls are priced at TL 250.

During the third session of the June meetings of the IBB Assembly, the proposed revised 2025 fee schedule was brought to the agenda.

Despite objections and a "no" vote from the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), the proposal was passed by a majority and officially came into effect on Wednesday.