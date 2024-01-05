The Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) commenced the 4th International Model Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) High School Summit in Istanbul on Thursday. This year's summit, titled "The Just Cause of Palestine: Establishing Permanent and Fair Peace," aims to prioritize the pursuit of enduring and equitable peace for Palestine.

Speaking at the summit's inauguration, Burak Ömer Demir, the head of the Model OIC Club, expressed his delight in hosting one of the most significant youth gatherings.

On the occasion, he also expressed heartfelt condolences to all the martyrs who died in the twin earthquakes in Türkiye last year, as well as to all the martyrs in the Islamic world, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

"We believe that we will convey a strong message, and as the youth, you will declare that we stand with the Palestinian people and Palestine is not alone," Demir said.

Beyoğlu Education and Culture Foundation President Saban Kurt thanked all members of the press working in the region.

"A major earthquake struck our country, with Kahramanmaraş at its epicenter. However, in Palestine, especially in Gaza, earthquakes happen every day, every moment," Kurt said, referring to the Israeli army's intensified attacks on the enclave that have killed over 22,400 Palestinians since Oct. 7.

"People there live with the constant fear that their homes might collapse at any moment, regardless of age, children and the elderly are alike," he added.

During the summit, he said: "We will discuss the establishment of a permanent and fair peace in the just cause of Palestine."

Türkiye's Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Halis Yunus Sonmez condemned the killings in Gaza, saying: "We will continue to pursue until the killers are brought to trial and imprisoned. To achieve this, we need to stand together. We must act in unity."

"Breaking free from this vicious cycle will be achieved with well-educated, qualitatively thinking and competent young workers," he added.

At the event, Türkiye's National Education Deputy Minister Nazif Yilmaz said his childhood was marked by numerous wars and that "he does not recall ever feeling so helpless in his life."

"It feels like the entire world is captive right now, but it's only the people in Gaza who are teaching the lesson of dignity," Yilmaz stressed.

"We now witness the bankruptcy of justice and certain institutions worldwide," he said.

The four-day summit will focus on addressing oppression in Gaza, promoting science and technology cooperation among OIC member states, advancing disaster relief management and tackling pressing social issues in the OIC region.

Model OIC is an academic simulation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that aims to educate participants on current trends in the theory and practice of international relations, effective communication and multilateral diplomacy.