The Search and Rescue and Disaster Management units of the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) carried out a total of 4,249 activities domestically and internationally in 2025, encompassing training programs, awareness initiatives, emergency response operations and large-scale disaster drills.

The IHH Search and Rescue Unit maintained extensive year-round operations in multiple areas, including search and rescue in collapsed structures, disaster awareness training, first aid, urban search and rescue, and wilderness search and rescue.

As part of its capacity-building efforts, the unit organized 1,140 training programs throughout the year. These sessions benefited 68,547 people, while 13,686 individuals directly participated in the training activities.

Through these programs, the foundation aimed to strengthen the technical competencies of its volunteers while also contributing to the development of disaster awareness across society.

Alongside training, awareness and social responsibility initiatives played a significant role in the organization’s 2025 agenda. A total of 113 awareness activities were implemented, focusing on environmental responsibility, public information and community engagement efforts. These initiatives directly reached 372 people.

In parallel, outreach and promotional activities were carried out to expand volunteer participation. Within this scope, 121 events, including volunteer meetings, information booths and presentations, were organized during the year.

The IHH search and rescue teams also remained actively engaged during disasters and emergency situations. Throughout the year, teams were deployed to various regions to support search and rescue and humanitarian relief operations.

In this context, 347 emergency operations were conducted, addressing a wide range of incidents, including earthquakes, fires, floods, waterlogging, building collapses, missing person cases and situations involving individuals trapped in hazardous conditions. A total of 3,442 personnel and volunteers took part in these field operations.

The organization also placed strong emphasis on preparedness through simulation-based training. Within the framework of tabletop exercises, field drills and activities conducted under the Türkiye Disaster Response Plan (TAMP), a total of 135 disaster drills were organized, with 2,323 participants involved.

As part of these efforts, the Disaster Management Department of the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation organized the 5th National Disaster Management Exercise in Ankara, bringing together 1,350 volunteers from across the country.

During the exercise, practical applications were carried out in multiple operational fields, including urban, water-based and wilderness search and rescue, as well as medical rescue, psychosocial support services, nutrition, shelter management, and warehouse and logistics operations.

According to the exercise scenario, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake was assumed to have struck Ankara’s Elmadağ district, prompting the mobilization of response teams from 59 provinces. During the drill, five search and rescue dogs were actively deployed in operational missions.

The foundation stated that these activities aim to enhance institutional preparedness, strengthen volunteer capacity and ensure a rapid and coordinated response during disasters both in Türkiye and abroad.