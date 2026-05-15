The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) sent seven additional trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Iran for civilians affected by ongoing attacks carried out by Israel and the U.S., the organization said Thursday.

According to a statement released by the foundation, the attacks targeting Iran since March have caused widespread destruction across the country and triggered a growing humanitarian crisis.

Official reports cited by the organization stated that more than 3.2 million people have been displaced internally, forcing millions to leave their homes. The statement also said many health care facilities, including hospitals and clinics, suffered severe damage and were rendered unusable.

In the statement, Yakup Alaca from IHH’s media unit said the organization continues its humanitarian assistance efforts for the Iranian people.

Alaca stated that major destruction has occurred in several large cities across Iran due to the attacks.

“More than 3.2 million people have been displaced and are waiting for assistance,” he said. “As IHH, we are sending one truck carrying medical supplies to help address disruptions in the health care sector. In addition, we are delivering seven trucks loaded with food, hygiene products and shelter materials.”

He added that the organization had previously sent four aid trucks to Iran, bringing the total number of humanitarian aid trucks delivered so far to 11.

Alaca said IHH’s initial goal is to send 50 aid trucks to Iran and thanked donors for supporting the campaign.

Following a farewell ceremony, the trucks departed toward the Iranian border crossing.