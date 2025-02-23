The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) announced the opening of the Bursa Inegöl Orphanage in Haripur, Pakistan, with a capacity of 192 children. The opening ceremony was attended by IHH Board of Trustees Vice President Hüseyin Oruç and many guests.

The Bursa Inegöl Orphanage is located in the Haripur Education Complex, 90 kilometers (55.92 miles) from Islamabad, Pakistan's capital. The orphanage is a 2,394-square-meter (25,768 square feet) building. The first two floors are dormitories, while the third floor is designated for classrooms and activity areas. The Bursa IHH built the orphanage.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, IHH Board of Trustees Vice President Hüseyin Oruç said, "When we visited our new orphanage, one of our guests said, 'I graduated from the best school in Pakistan. My dormitory, my room, was not as beautiful as this.' Your duty is, first as good Muslims, to advance this country and then to show this to the whole world."

Bursa IHH President Hüseyin Kaptan stated, "We heard a lot from our elders. God enabled us to experience Pakistani-Turkish brotherhood in this region, to come and engage with the people. As Bursa IHH, God enabled us to build our first permanent project abroad here."

In written statements by the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation, the following information about the Haripur Education Complex was provided:

"The construction of the complex, which was started by IHH in 2011, spans 16 acres. The last building to be completed within the complex is the Bursa Inegöl Orphanage. The education complex includes four orphanages, three schools and one vocational training course. It also contains a sports hall, a sewing workshop and a farm for orphans. A total of 875 students are being educated in the complex, 605 of whom are orphans. Five hundred fifty of the orphaned students reside in the complex."

To prevent waste, surplus food is converted into usable forms, such as animal feed and fertilizer, which benefit the animal or agricultural farms within the Haripur Education Complex.

Additionally, the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation has provided accommodation and care for 1,060 orphans across eight orphanages it has built in Pakistan.

The opening ceremony concluded with various sports activities and tree planting.