The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) has launched emergency aid efforts in response to the twin earthquakes that struck Myanmar and also affected Thailand on March 28. The quakes, which measured 7.7 and 6.4 in magnitude, resulted in significant loss of life and widespread damage in both countries.

In Thailand, where tremors were felt but the impact was less severe, 17 people tragically lost their lives. As part of its relief efforts, the IHH distributed hot meals to 800 people in Thailand and plans to continue these distributions in the coming days.

In Myanmar, the earthquakes hit hardest near the central Sagaing region, causing widespread destruction and leaving nearly 1,700 people dead and around 3,500 others injured. The IHH responded quickly, delivering essential aid in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, where the impact was most intense. The foundation provided dry food and water to those in need, with ongoing efforts to reach more affected areas.

The IHH's relief operation in both countries is ongoing, with further plans to distribute more meals and continue essential support. Those wishing to assist in the emergency response can contribute through IHH's official website.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's Ambassador to Myanmar Neval Orbay confirmed that all Turkish citizens registered with the embassy in Myanmar were safe. In a statement following the earthquakes, Orbay assured that there were no reported casualties or injuries among the Turkish community in the country. He also noted that the Rohingya Muslim-majority Rakhine state was not affected by the quakes, though some mosques in Mandalay and Meikhtila collapsed, causing casualties.